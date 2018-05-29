India only follows UN sanctions on Iran

NEW DELHI: India only abides by sanctions imposed by the United Nations and not those imposed by any other country, such as ones announced by the United States against Iran, India´s foreign minister said on Monday.

US President Donald Trump this month withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal and ordered the re-imposition of US sanctions against Iran that were suspended under the 2015 accord.

But Indian foreign minister Sushma Swaraj said New Delhi´s position was independent of any other country. "India follows only UN sanctions, and not unilateral sanctions by any country," she said at a news conference in response at a question on India´s response to the US decision.

India and Iran have long-standing political and economic ties, with Iran one of India´s top oil suppliers. Later on Monday, Swaraj will meet Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif who arrived in New Delhi to build support against the US rejection of the nuclear accord.