Colombia heads for divisive run-off with peace deal at stake

BOGOTA: Colombia headed for its most divisive presidential race in decades after right-winger Ivan Duque won Sunday´s first-round vote, triggering a run-off with leftist Gustavo Petro that could upset a historic peace deal or derail business friendly reforms.

It is the first time in Colombia´s modern history that an openly leftist candidate has reached the second round of a presidential vote, a prospect that unnerved some investors in Latin America´s fourth largest economy.

Duque, a 41-year-old former official of the Washington-based Inter American Development Bank, was the convincing winner of Sunday´s ballot with 39 percent of votes, ahead of Petro, an outspoken ex-mayor of Bogota, with 25 percent, broadly in line with polls. However, Duque´s pledge to overhaul the 2016 peace deal with the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) by scrapping immunity for those convicted of crimes has worried many Colombians, weary after five decades of conflict that killed more than 200,000 people and left 7 million others displaced.

Though outgoing President Juan Manuel Santos won the Nobel Peace Prize for forging the accord, it has deeply divided the nation of around 50 million people. The deal was narrowly rejected in a referendum before Congress finally approved a modified version.

Petro, himself a former member of the now defunct M-19 rebel group, has backed the peace agreement, along with the three other losing candidates, meaning Duque may need to moderate his position to attract wavering voters in the June 17 second round.

"We don´t want to shatter the agreement. We want to make it clear that a Colombia of peace is a Colombia where peace meets justice," Duque said in a victory speech on Sunday to cheering supporters in which he complimented third-place finisher Sergio Fajardo and said their social agendas had much in common. Fajardo, a center-left mathematician who won 24 percent of the vote, has previously declined to endorse either candidate for the second round, saying his supporters would make up their own minds, but he is meeting with his team to discuss options. "We will discuss this, it will be the fruit of what we say and discuss. A week ago, I said it wouldn´t be either Petro or Duque, that´s what I told the nation," Fajardo told Blu Radio on Tuesday.

"It would be disrespectful to say I am the owner of the votes. "However, political pundits in Colombia said that if next month´s runoff goes along ideological lines, the votes of the centre-left could be enough for Petro to seriously challenge Duque, if he can dodge his rival´s accusations of radicalism.

"Petro was quite clearly behind Duque in the vote so that will reassure the markets," said Camilo Perez, head of economic studies at Banco de Bogota. "But the fact that Fajardo was so close to Petro may generate nervousness, as his approach is probably closer to Petro´s and that could send votes (Petro´s) way.