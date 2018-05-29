Stranded Pak-India sailors plead for help

ISLAMABAD: Sixteen Indian and Pakistani crew have been stranded on the MT Zoya 1 oil tanker for nearly a year due to a legal dispute, according the foreign media.

The tanker is anchored 17 kilometres off the coast of UAE even as ship owners fight their case in a Sharjah court. The crew onboard the ship has been waiting inside the ship unpaid since December last year.

One of the sailors onboard the ship told WION that he had spent 11 months and he felt stressed and wanted to go back home. The Coastguard has refused to let the sailors deboard the ship. Although the crew has been receiving regular food supply, but they are not being allowed to leave the ship until the owners settle their dispute.

Another sailor Rahul Kumar said: "We are suffering, our passports have been taken and we don't know the reason. Our company is not supporting us." Ship owners said they could not discuss the matter as it is in court.