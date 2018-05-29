Sethi credits army, Nawaz for turnaround in fortune of Pak cricket

LONDON: The Chairman of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Najam Sethi has credited Pakistan’s military and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for helping to turnaround the fortunes of Pakistan’s cricket team.

Najam Sethi said that he told Theresa May, the British Prime Minister, during their recent meeting at the Lord’s that Pakistan Army has done a great job by ending the menace of terrorism from Pakistani soil and made huge sacrifices while security peace.

“I told Theresa May that Pakistan awaits visit by the England’s team, we need your help. I reminded to the British PM that Pakistan Army had done a great job in ending terrorism and made big sacrifices. As a result, our home conditions are better hence we are inviting outsiders to come and visit us. We have rendered sacrifices and made Pakistan safe.”

The PCB chairman said that the PCB was in a disarray when he was asked by the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to put it in order and bring essential reforms. Najam Sethi said: “Let’s face it. After Nawaz Sharif asked me to look after the PCB, he never interfered in my business.

Nawaz Sharif mandated me to put the PCB in order and bring cricket to Pakistan and that was a national agenda. This wasn’t his personal agenda, there was no reward or no politics involved. He thought that someone with a managerial experience as needed in the PCB and we worked hard to achieve our objectives.”

Sethi said that Pakistan’s victory at the Lord’s first Test has stunned the English team. He said that the English commentators agreed that the current Pakistani team is “professional, good-natured and has a proper camaraderie.

They were not expecting Pakistan to be so good. They were over-confident and that’s what made them to bat first after winning the toss.” Najam Sethi said that Pakistan’s current cricket line-up consisted of young players who had made their way into the team purely on the basis of merit.

“They are playing as a tight unit. The main factor is there is no favouritism in the PCB anymore. Our coaches don’t accept references and favouritism, we are working as per our plans. The Pakistan Super League (PSL) has given opportunity to young players to mix and socialise with international players, that helps in ending fear.”

Najam Sethi hoped that international team will visit Pakistan in near future. He said that Pakistan has matches coming up with England, New Zealand and Australia and Pakistan would like these countries to play at least some matches in Pakistan.