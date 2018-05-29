Ready for talks, but Pakistan must shun violence: Sushma

NEW DELHI: Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Monday ruled out dialogue with Pakistan unless terror allegedly emanating from there into India stopped.

"We are ready for talks. But there's a caveat – terror and talks cannot go together. This has always been our position," Swaraj told reporters at her annual press conference on the Modi government's fourth anniversary.

"We are ready for talks even before elections in Pakistan, but Pakistan should shun violence and terrorism," Swaraj added, referring to the upcoming July 25 general elections in Pakistan. According to media reports, she was asked whether India was softening its position on Pakistan with a maritime dialogue taking place in New Delhi on Monday. Last year, the same talks were called off by India due to tensions over the issue of Kulbhushan Jadhav. Both countries also restarted a track-two dialogue last month.

But the external affairs minister insisted there was no fundamental change in policy. "When the border is hot, when soldiers are dying, we can't talk to Pakistan. The NSAs (national security advisers) talk, because talks on terror should be held," she said. Sushma criticised Pakistan over its response to Indian protests about the Gilgit-Baltistan Order. “A country that doesn't know democracy can't preach [to] us," Swaraj said, referring to how Pakistan responded to New Delhi's protests over Islamabad's move relating to administrative control over the Gilgit-Baltistan.

After India lodged protests over the order, Islamabad responded by saying, "Jammu and Kashmir was a disputed territory and its final status will be determined through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite administered by the UN."

To this, Swaraj said, "We lodged a protest and I saw Pakistan's response... A country that doesn't know democracy can't preach [to] us... I would just say look who is talking." When asked about India's position on the new US sanctions against Iran, Sushma said, "We accept UN sanctions, not country specific ones."

On concerns regarding H-1B visas, the external affairs minister said India was talking to all arms of the US government and administration to ensure Indians are not affected. "Ultimately it's America's decision; they are a sovereign country but we are trying our best," she said.