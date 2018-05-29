Nawaz’s interview

LHC issues notice to govt

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: A Lahore High Court full bench on Monday issued notice to the federal government and also sought assistance from the attorney general on a petition seeking action against PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif for trying to defame the state institutions and also Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for disclosing minutes of National Security Council’s meeting to the former premier.

As the bench headed by Justice Syed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi resumed hearing, Azhar Siddique Advocate argued on behalf of the petitioner that the disqualified premier on May 11, 2018 during his interview to an English daily delivered a statement that “those who attacked at a hotel in Mumbai were actually belonged to Pakistan”.

He said the anti-state statement of Nawaz, a three times prime minister of Pakistan, could be used by the enemies of Pakistan. He said a meeting of the National Security Council held to discuss the ‘misleading’ media statement of the disqualified prime minister and after the meeting Abbasi met Nawaz and conveyed to him the concerns of the military leadership and minutes of the meeting.

He said the act of the prime minister was a clear violation of his oath as he was bound not to allow his personal interest to influence his official conduct. The lawyer pleaded that the disqualified premier committed sedition by rejecting the statement of the National Security of Council and was liable for an action as directed in Constitution as well as in Pakistan Penal Code.

He asked the court to take stern action against Nawaz for trying to defame the state and state institutions through anti-state interviews and also against Pemra for allowing broadcasting of the stuff.

He further sought action against Abbasi for violating his oath by disclosing the minutes of NSC meeting and details to the disqualified prime minister. The bench heard the arguments and issued notice to the government and directed the attorney general to assist the court on the matter on the next hearing.