PTI backtracks on caretaker CM decision

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has backtracked on its controversial decision of proposing a little known tribal businessman Manzoor Afridi as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister. The PTI has directed its leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to choose another person with more public exposure for the highest administrative position in the province. PTI central spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told The News by phone from Islamabad that PTI had not yet finalised Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister. He said his name was among some individuals being considered for the likely caretaker chief minister.
PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has backtracked on its controversial decision of proposing a little known tribal businessman Manzoor Afridi as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister. The PTI has directed its leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to choose another person with more public exposure for the highest administrative position in the province. PTI central spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told The News by phone from Islamabad that PTI had not yet finalised Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister. He said his name was among some individuals being considered for the likely caretaker chief minister.
Comments