PTI backtracks on caretaker CM decision

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership has backtracked on its controversial decision of proposing a little known tribal businessman Manzoor Afridi as Khyber Pakhtunkhwa caretaker chief minister. The PTI has directed its leadership in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to choose another person with more public exposure for the highest administrative position in the province. PTI central spokesman Fawad Chaudhry told The News by phone from Islamabad that PTI had not yet finalised Manzoor Afridi as the caretaker chief minister. He said his name was among some individuals being considered for the likely caretaker chief minister.