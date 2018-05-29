Two brothers die as charcoal tank bursts

SARGODHA: Two brothers died while three others sustained severe burn injuries when a charcoal tank burst in the precincts of Wan Bhachran police on Monday. According to rescue sources, three brothers Muhammad Mujahid, Muhammad Tariq and Saleem and two other labourers were working at an under-construction Shaikhanwali Road near Wan Bhacharan when a charcoal tank burst. As a result, all the labourers suffered severe burn injuries. The Rescue 1122 shifted the injured to DHQ hospital where Tariq and Mujahid died. A case has been registered. Youth shot dead: A youth was shot dead over a petty issue in the jurisdiction of Bhalwal police on Monday. According to police Zarwali Khan, of Chak 2/NB, Adnan and Ramzan were swimming in a canal near the village when they quarreled with each other and Adnan allegedly shot dead Zarwali. A case has been registered against the accused.