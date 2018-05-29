PPP to seek symbol of sword from ECP

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on the direction of its Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has decided to seek the symbol of ‘sword’ from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The hearing on the application of the PPP to get a symbol of ‘sword,’ which was submitted by Secretary General PPP Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari will be held today (Tuesday) in the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The PPP is in alliance with the PPP Parliamentarians (PPPP) for the upcoming election and have a symbol of ‘arrow’ for contesting the general election. According to PPP, the application for getting the symbol of sword was submitted to the ECP so that no other could claim this symbol as it was connected traditionally with the PPP as it contested the elections of 1970 and 1977 under the leadership of its founding Chairman Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. But in 1988 elections the ECP had removed the sword from the symbol list and denied the PPP to contest in its symbol of sword and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto opted for ‘Arrow’ for contesting the election and till then the PPP was contesting the elections with the symbol of ‘arrow.’ During the dictatorship in 2002, when General Pervez Musharraf denied the PPP to contest the election and new PPP Parliamentarians was formed and it get the symbol of ‘Arrow’ to contest the election. However, the PPP Parliamentarians, led by former president Asif Ali Zardari, had formed the alliance with the PPP headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari for the upcoming elections and will contest the elections on the symbol of ‘Arrow.’