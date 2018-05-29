Bilawal nominates Babar for jirga negotiating with PTM, govt

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Monday nominated former senator Farhatullah Babar to the reconciliatory jirga proposed by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) for negotiations with the state institutions. The nomination was made after the head of PTM Manzoor Pashteen called Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on the phone Monday. PPP chairman is in Karachi to chair meetings of parliamentary board for award of party tickets to aspiring candidates for forthcoming general elections on July 25. During the talk Bilawal said the PPP believed in peaceful resolution of issues through dialogue.