Fawad demands action against Nawaz under Official Secret Act

LAHORE: PTI’s Secretary Information Fawad Chaudhry has said the statements of former premier Nawaz Sharif are more dangerous than that of Lt-Gen Asad Durrani (retd) and demanded action against him under the Official Secret Act.

Flanked by MPA Dr Murad Raas and former hockey Olympian Asif Bajwa, Fawad said not only Asad Durrani but Nawaz Sharif’s name should also be put on the ECL as like Durrani, Nawaz also showed disloyalty to his oath.

He said the appointment of Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk as caretaker PM was a positive development, adding time will tell about his role in the upcoming general elections. To a question, he said it was the duty of upcoming government and NAB to act against the corrupt elements, adding in 11 out of total 56 companies, a corruption of Rs16 billion had come to surface. He said names of Kh Asif, Kh Hassaan, Awais Leghari and Zaeem Qadri were doing rounds regarding corruption scandals.