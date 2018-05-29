Tue May 29, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

May 29, 2018

Share

Advertisement

 

Pakistan’s defence became invincible in1998: Rajwana

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has said Pakistan’s defence became invincible on May 28, 1998 when it conducted five nuclear tests in response to India. According to a handout Monday, he said country became first Muslim nuclear power of the world which was a matter of pride for the entire nation. He said through these nuclear tests, India was given a message that it couldn’t cast an evil eye on Pakistan. Meanwhile, the governor condoled the death of niece of veteran politician Javed Hashmi.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar