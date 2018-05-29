Pakistan’s defence became invincible in1998: Rajwana

By Our Correspondent

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Rafique Rajwana has said Pakistan’s defence became invincible on May 28, 1998 when it conducted five nuclear tests in response to India. According to a handout Monday, he said country became first Muslim nuclear power of the world which was a matter of pride for the entire nation. He said through these nuclear tests, India was given a message that it couldn’t cast an evil eye on Pakistan. Meanwhile, the governor condoled the death of niece of veteran politician Javed Hashmi.