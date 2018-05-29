Justice Nasir knows electoral system, rigging techniques

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister designate Justice (R) Nasir-ul-Mulk, having experience of heading Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as well as 2013 General Elections Inquiry Commission, understands election process, complications of the electoral system and possible rigging techniques very well.

It can be expected that Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk can play a key role in confronting the plans to rig upcoming July 25, 2018 general elections on a massive scale through pre-poll and polling day rigging techniques. The most effective tool to get desired elections results is the pre-poll rigging.

The pre-poll rigging is carried out by making electable strong candidates to fall in line and join certain party(ies) of choice. This objective is achieved by advancing certain favours, promises for lucrative positions in future engineered setup or money or through harassment, threats, life threats to family members of candidates etc. It is expected that Justice Nasir will not only comprehend whole situation but will also move on to address this issue which can be devastating for Pakistan’ future and unity.

Before becoming Chief Justice of Pakistan in July 2014, he headed ECP as Acting Chief Election Commissioner from November 2013 till June 2014 for almost seven months. This was a period when opposition party PTI was preparing to launch a massive protest on grounds of alleged pre-planned and systematic rigging during 2013 general elections.

Later, after becoming Chief Justice he headed a three-member inquiry commission which heard complaints from PTI and some other parties regarding rigging during general elections and examined all allegations in details and inspected and scrutinized the evidences presented before the commission.

The report of this Inquiry Commission headed by Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk had pointed out 9 major flaws in the planning and execution of the polls by the ECP and the body’s non-compliance with the electoral laws.

The 237-page report had discussed in detail the ECP role in conducting the 2013 General Elections. Though the inquiry commission headed by Justice Nasir-ul-Mulk had declared that despite some shortcomings, 2013 general elections were conducted fairly and in accordance with law but at the same time it raised serious questions about the ECP performance in planning and executing the elections.

“The 2013 General Elections were not a snap election. There was plenty of time for the ECP to organise the elections which, during its five year tenure, is the single most important task which it must prepare for and undertake. It had ample experience of past elections. The evidence, however, before the Commission has suggested poor planning on the part of the ECP,” the report had declared.

The report had particularly mentioned nine examples of poor planning by ECP for polls including lack of a formula for determining excess ballots, the decision to rely on only four printing presses, belated shifting of ballot papers from one press to other, failure to develop effective voter verification method, failure to establish and use an effective results management system, late provision of election material to some polling stations and lack of its own storage space.

The Justice Nasir inquiry commission report said that the formula for determining excess ballots i.e. rounding up on the basis of polling stations was not adequately communicated to the ROs, particularly in the Punjab. Even otherwise the method of calculating the number of excess ballots was not uniform throughout the country. For example, in three out of the four provinces (Sindh, Balochistan and KP) the provincial election commissions (PECs), which had received a copy of the action plan, decided on the number of ballots to be printed against no discernible formula despite the formula to be followed being set out in the action plan.

In the Punjab, the determination was left to the ROs who seemed to have received very little, if any, guidance on this point and as such the number of excess ballots requested per constituency varied greatly. According to the report, even where the PEC’s determined the number of ballots there was little uniformity and it is unclear whether rounding up on a polling station wise basis as per the instructions contained in the action plan were complied with e.g. in Balochistan the PEC (Mr Syed Sultan Bayazeed) ordered the number of ballots based on the polling scheme and the excess was roughly 8 percent yet figures reveal that in nearly all constituencies in Balochistan there was an excess of over 10 percent.

The commission declared that the decision to rely on only 4 printing presses was fraught with danger especially due to the lack of capacity of the Lahore Printing Press. It was also known according to PTI that the PCP had no automated system for numbering which had to be done manually and therefore extra personnel would most likely be needed for this purpose. An extra press such as the postal foundation should have been contracted from the start and a sufficient no of personnel for manual numbering and binding should have been hired by the start of printing.

Another example of lack of planning according to report was the belated shifting of ballot papers from one press (PCP Lahore to PCP Islamabad to the Postal Foundation) to another and even belated outsourcing to the Postal Foundation, printing of a large number of excess ballots and late hiring of printing related staff due to a lack of capacity and uniformity in large part lead to suspicion that there may have been an attempt to rig the elections by printing excess ballots at the eleventh hour in a surreptitious manner could have been avoided with proper planning.

“It should be noted that the Punjab PCP Manager reported to the PCP Managing Director at Islamabad and an ECP representative was based in all the presses including Punjab PCP to monitor the progress of the printing of ballots who sent daily reports to the office of the PEC Punjab which would forward these reports to ECP HQ at Islamabad. As such the lack of capacity in the Punjab PCP in printing ballots as per schedule i.e. by 5th May ought to have been identified much earlier,” the report had declared.

The Justice Nasir led inquiry commission was of the view that an ink ought to have been developed and the necessary equipment purchased to ensure an accurate forensic analysis of disputed votes. “It seemed an exercise in futility to develop an ink which could not positively identify the person who actually cast each individual vote. The ability to seek NADRA analysis reports therefore gave disgruntled candidates a false hope that all the votes cast could be accurately verified with the actual person who cast them and when this could not be done this again aroused suspicion,” the report had said.

The Justice Nasir led inquiry commission report had also mentioned the failure to establish and use on an effective Results Management System (RMS) which was described in P-71 of the ECP’s RO’s handbook in the following terms. “Efficient Results Management System is considered a hallmark for free, fair and transparent elections” also lead to suspicions of rigging especially as the RMS was meant to deal with the important Form XIV statement of count.

“In some Constituencies polling material reached the concerned Constituency in the early hours before polling was due to commence instead of 3 days in advance which not only caused difficulties for the ROs in distributing the election material but also created suspicion in the minds of some political parties. This situation ought to have been avoided through better planning,” the report had added.

The report had also criticised the fact that over a period of 11 years and 2 elections (2002 and 2008) the ECP had still not acquired its own storage space where as per law it was required to retain the polling bags under its custody and instead relied on treasuries where the post-election material was stored in a very inadequate manner as can be seen by the report submitted by the Commission’s legal assistant which is set out below for ease of reference. “It appears that as early as 6th and 7th September 2012 the ECP held a two day meeting in order to prepare for the 2013 elections which was attended by all stakeholders including representatives of the PCP. There however seems to be little evidence of regular follow up meetings held by the ECP to appraise itself of the progress in preparing for the elections. Rather directions appear to have been passed down by the ECP to the Secretary ECP for implementation by the PEC’s,” the report had mentioned.

The report said that there did not seem to be any effective feedback from the PEC’s to the ECP as to whether or not those instructions had been implemented on the ground. In particular there was no such feedback regarding implementation of the ECP’s Action Plan contained in its 18th April 2013 letter to all PEC’s and the instructions given in its March 2013 revised handbooks to DRO’s, RO’s PO’s.