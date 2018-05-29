Nine booked for demolishing school wall

OKARA: Nine persons were booked for demolishing a school wall here on Monday. In village 3/1L, M Naeem, Abdul Khaliq, M Aslam, M Jamil, Sadiq Ali, Tariq and master M Abbas tried to occupy one kanal of government land. They also demolished the wall of the village school. Assistant Commissioner Renala Khurd got a case registered against nine persons for damaging the government property worth Rs150,000 with the Sadr police station, Renala Khurd.