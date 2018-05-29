Restrictions on wife: Woman throws hot water on husband

GUJRANWALA: A woman allegedly threw hot water on her husband for not allowing her to go outside the house here on Monday.

Reportedly, Qari Ramzan allegedly asked his wife not to go out of the house without his permission. Both of them quarreled over the issue. Later, his angry wife threw hot water on him. He received burn injuries and was shifted to DHQ hospital.

Youth tortured for kidnapping girl: A youth was tortured by citizens when he was allegedly trying to kidnap a minor girl at Dhulley on Monday.Reportedly, nine-year-old Malaika was playing in the street when accused Khalil asked the girl about a nearby mosque. He also offered the girl some money to guide him to the mosque. Passersby gathered there when Malaika started making noise. They caught and tortured the accused. Later, they handed him over to the Dhulley police.

MINOR GYPSY GIRL BURNT: A little gypsy girl received burn injuries when her makeshift hut caught fire here at Pak Town on Monday. Reportedly, six-year-old Saira was playing with match sticks when suddenly the hut caught fire. She received burn injuries and was rushed to DHQ hospital. Later, she was shifted to Lahore due to her critical condition.

MAN INJURED: A man was shot at and injured for showing resistance during a robbery here at Kamoke on Monday.

Reportedly, Naib Khan was going home when three armed culprits intercepted him and tried to snatch Rs0.2 million. When he showed resistance, the dacoit opened fire and injured him, and fled. Police have started investigation.

YOUTH ATTEMPTS SUICIDE: A youth tried to commit suicide over his neighbours’ attempt of getting him involved in a theft incident here on Monday. Reportedly, some people put theft blame on Arslan, 25, which got him disheartened. He tried to commit suicide by hanging with a ceiling fan. He was rushed to DHQ hospital in critical condition.