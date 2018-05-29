Dr Tariq Banuri to head HEC

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has approved the appointment of Dr Tariq Banuri as chairperson of the Higher Education Commission (HEC). This was stated by Balighur Rehman, Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, before the National Assembly Standing Committee on Education and Professional Training here Monday. After months’ long rigorous process and clearance from the anti-corruption authorities, the Prime Minister being controlling authority of HEC, approved summary for appointment of Prof Banuri as fourth permanent head of HEC. Dr Banuri has vowed to enhance the quality of education in the country. Talking to The News, he said his focus will be investment in faculty and students. “The higher education sector is facing quality issues and I have a desire to improve the this sector but the details of my vision will be shared after a few days,” Dr Banuri said. He was already providing free consultative services to Pakistan government in the area of climate change and to MehranUniversity in the area of water. Dr Tariq Banuri has broad experience in government, academia, civil society and the international system. He recently served as Director, Division for Sustainable Development, at the United Nations. He started his career in the Civil Service of Pakistan, went on to receive a PhD in Economics from Harvard University, and joined the UN as a Research Fellow atthe World Institute for Development Economics Research.

He was also member of the Board of Governors of State Bank of Pakistan, member of the Pakistan Environmental Protection Council and Member/Secretary of the Presidential Steering Committee on Higher Education, and a Coordinating Lead Author of the Nobel Prize winning Inter-governmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC). He was also member of Steering Committee on Higher Education Reforms which contributed a lot in establishment of HEC in 2002. Lately, he was affiliated with University of Utah, US, as Professor in Economics.

Dr Kaleemullah Bareach, President, Federation of All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Associations, appreciated the upholding of merit by the Prime Minster despite pressure. Talking to The News, he hoped that Prof Banuri will take all stakeholders into confidence before making policies.