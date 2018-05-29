International forces want to sabotage polls: ECP secretary

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) told the Senate’s Committee on Interior on Monday that it had a perfect guideline in shape of Election Commission Act with regard to security which would be implemented in its true letter and spirits. The committee was also told that anti-Pakistan international forces wanted to sabotage the general elections. The meeting was held under the Chairmanship of Senator A Rehman Malik here at the Parliament House and was attended among others by Senator Javed Abbasi, Senator Chaudhry Tanvir Khan, Senator Kalsoom Perveen, Senator Asad Ali Khan Junejo, Senators Mian Ateeq Sheikh, Senator Muhammad Azam Khan Swati and Senator Azam Khan Musakhel as members of the committee and former deputy chairman Senator Maulana Abdul Ghafoor Haidri attended the meeting as a special invitee. Secretary Interior, Chairman Nadra, DirectorGeneral Nadra, Inspector General Police Islamabad, DIG Security Islamabad, Additional Inspector General Police Punjab, DPO Narowal, DIG KP Police, Chief Commissioner Islamabad among other officials attended the meeting.

Senate Standing Committee on Interior in its meeting was given a detailed briefing by Secretary Election Commission Babar Yaqoob on security arrangements on Election Day, July 25. Secretary ECP told the Senate committee that elections can be sabotaged by anti-Pakistan international forces for which we are taking necessary measures to ensure free and fair elections and he would give in-camera briefing on dangers.

The committee was told about installation of CCTV cameras in polling stations, deputing policemen and armed forces personnel, motivation campaigns on urging voters to vote among other matters.

While inviting Secretary ECP Baber Yaqoob to brief the meeting, Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik said that free, fair and secure elections should be the dream of every Pakistani and ensuring security on the polling day and polling stations is our foremost responsibility as some anti-Pakistan elements could target politicians and our people on the election day to sabotage the process.

The committee raised questions regarding availability, functioning and installation of CCTVs in 20,000 polling stations as proposed by ECP. The committee also decided to seek responses from chief secretaries of provinces on progress on the matter.

Members of the committee suggested giving proper eating and transport facility to policemen and other staff who will be on duty on Election Day.

The meeting was told that there are 85,000 polling stations and if 4-5 policemen are required per station the number amounts to at least 300,000 policemen required on Election Day. It was told that no final decision has been taken yet about deployment of armed forces personnel.

The matter of safety of ballot papers and polling staff was also discussed. Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik asked that what is the criteria to identify the security risks to which secretary ECP answered that based on intelligence information some polling stations are marked as at risk. He said that transportation of the ballot papers are made highly secured as the pictures before dispatching the ballot papers shall be sent online to the Election Commissioner who will later verify that no change is done to any ballot box.

He said that if ECP feels the need of helicopter to monitor far-plunged areas, this committee will request the concerned authorities for the provision of helicopters saying that this committee will be fully assisting the ECP during whole process of elections. He announced the committee will be visiting each provincial headquarter of the ECP after June 15th, 2018.

Senator Javed Abbasi expressed serious reservations over the nomination of controversial caretaker chief minister of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, saying that there is news of bribery that the nominated caretaker chief minister had paid a heavy amount to PTI. He requested the ECP to take serious notice of nomination of caretaker chief minister and interfere in the matter. Rehman Malik while expressing great concerns over the news asked the ECP to initiate an inquiry into the matter as it is matter of great concerns and worrisome.

Senator Azam Khan Swati said that after bringing into the notice of PTI chief Imran Khan the nomination of controversial caretaker chief minister was suspended. The committee was informed that the nominated caretaker chief minister is brother of a senator of PTI so the chances of rigging shall be increased in PTI if he is brought as caretaker chief minister.

The ECP will hold an inquiry into the matter and will inform the committee soon. Rehman Malik said that for free, fair and clean election, the caretaker setup should be highly competent and neutral and should be nominated with consensus of all political parties and element of nepotism and bribery should not be involved. He asked all private TV channels to dedicate at least half an hour in 24 hours for the awareness of elections in coordination with the ECP.

Secretary ECP Baber Yaqoob thanked Chairman Senator A Rehman Malik for providing him a chance to brief the honourable senators about the measures the commission has taken for elections-2018. He was also appreciated by member senators for this exemplary initiative of calling Secretary ECP to brief and said it was for the first time in parliamentary history of the country.

Regarding the attack on Federal Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the Additional IGP Punjab told the Committee that the investigation is underway and results will be shared with the Committee soon those are final. He said some five suspects were arrested who belong to a religious-political party however he can give the in-camera briefing in this regard.

Rehman Malik said that negligence at the part of those security officials who were deputed on minister’ security should be identified and addressed as it is matter of great concerns that minister of Interior of the country is not safe and secure.

While taking serious notice of the leaking of video statement of the attacker, Rehman Malik directed the additional IGP Punjab to immediately suspend the officers who were investigating the culprit but recorded the video and was made public and viral within 15 minutes putting the life of minister further in danger.

The committee expressed dissatisfaction over the threat assessment list saying that many politicians who are even not under threat are enjoying security while those genuine who are under serious security threats are deprived of security.

Rehman Malik formed a committee headed by Senator Javed Abbasi with its members Senator Attiq Sheikh and Azam Khan Muakhel to review the list and put those names in the list who were earlier targeted.

Members of the committee expressed great concerns over the withdrawal of security from Senator Ghafoor Haidri who had been escaped serious suicide attacks in the past and asked the secretary interior to immediately depute security for his protection.

Rehman Malik in Committee meeting on Monday strongly condemned recent wave of terrorist attacks on Pakistan Army, personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and police in the province of Balochistan wherein few days ago Pak-Army Colonel Sohail Abid embraced martyrdom and yesterday two officers of police embraced martyrdom. “The Committee strongly condemns terrorist attacks on Pakistan Army, LEAs and Police in Balochistan, expresses great grief over the loss of precious lives and expresses heartfelt condolences with bereaved families and pays rich tribute to the martyrs for their unmatched sacrifices for our beloved country- Pakistan”, said Rehman Malik.