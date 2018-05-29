Ayaz, Bilawal played key role in deciding caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: National Assembly Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq played a pivotal role in ensuring that the prime minister and leader of opposition reach consensus on name of caretaker PM.

Informed sources said that PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto too has asserted himself and extended his complete support to Syed Khursheed Shah for an agreement on a name which was not included in the panel of the PPP but was suggested by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi.

Like NA Speaker, the PPP chairman was also clear in his mind that the decision of the caretaker prime minister must be taken by Abbasi and Shah instead of letting the matter go out of the hand of Parliament and to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Sources said that Speaker Ayaz Sadiq is the man, who has been in regular contact with Prime Minister Abbasi and Leader of the Opposition Khursheed Shah for the last several days to help them reach consensus which even till yesterday (Sunday) was not looking possible.

Sadiq has also been in contact with the PPP and PML-N top leaders to make them realise that Parliament’s failure to decide the matter at its end will not serve the democracy well. The sources said that only on Sunday last Ayaz Sadiq separately spoke to the prime minister and the leader of the opposition more than thrice.

On Monday morning, Ayaz Sadiq had a meeting with Khursheed Shah following which both went to meet Shahid Khaqan Abbasi. The meeting held around 10:30am and succeeded in ending the deadlock as Syed Khursheed Shah agreed to the name of Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk.

From within the PPP, there were some powerful voices which were not agreeing to any name other than the three suggested by Khursheed Shah. Although Khursheed Shah had recommended the names of Salim Abbas Jillani, Jalil Abbas Jilani and Zaka Ashraf cleared by Asif Ali Zardari, the Leader of the Opposition too was inclined not to let the matter go outside Parliament.

Sources said, Khursheed Shah got a decisive support from Bilawal Bhutto who instead of being rigid wanted the matter to be decided by Abbasi and Shah. Bilawal view point even prevailed in his party, which finally gave Shah a go-ahead to agree on the name suggested by the prime minister. Khursheed Shah, it is said, has also smartly played to reach decision taken on Monday.

In a joint press conference addressed by prime minister, leader of the opposition and NA Speaker, the name of Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk was announced as the caretaker Prime Minister of Pakistan. The prime minister had recommended the names of Justice (R) Nasirul Mulk, Justice (R) Tassaduq Jillani and Ms Shamshad Ahmad for the post of the caretaker PM.

It is interesting to note that the Supreme Court’s five–member bench which had convicted prime minister Yusuf Raza Gilani in 2012, was headed by Justice Nasirul Mulk. Despite this, the PPP’s decision to endorse Nasirul Mulk as caretaker PM is appreciated by many.

The SC bench led by Nasirul Mulk had found Gilani guilty of contempt of court for refusing to reopen corruption cases against the president, but gave him only a symbolic sentence of a few minutes’ detention in the courtroom.