GHQ creates court to probe Durrani expose

RAWALPINDI: It an unprecedented move, the General Headquarters (GHQ) while ordering a court of inquiry against the former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani has approached the competent authority to put his name on the Exit Control List (ECL).

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Gen (R) Asad Durrani visited the GHQ on Monday to explain his position on the recently launched book "Spy Chronicles”. A formal court of inquiry, headed by a serving lieutenant general, has been ordered to probe the matter in detail. “Competent authority has been approached to place the name of Lieutenant General Asad Durrani (R) on the Exit Control List (ECL),” the ISPR said.

Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani served as the ISI chief from August 1990 till March 1992. Expressing serious reservations about the book co-authored by Asad Durrani and RAW's ex-chief AJ Dulat, the GHQ last Friday summoned Durrani to explain his position on Monday. The attributions made to Durrani in the 255-page book were taken by the GHQ as a violation of Military Code of Conduct applicable on all serving and retired military personnel.

Geo adds: Former ISI chief Lt. Gen. (R) Asad Durrani's name has been placed on the ECL, sources in the Ministry of Interior confirmed on Monday.

The Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) has been conveyed the relevant instructions, the sources said, adding that the federal cabinet will give its endorsement on the decision tomorrow (today). Durrani's summoning to the GHQ came after former premier Nawaz Sharif and Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Senator Raza Rabbani voiced their reservations about the book.

Nawaz demanded that an emergency meeting of the National Security Committee be summoned over the book, while former Senate chairman Mian Raza Rabbani also severely criticised the teaming up of former chiefs of Pakistan and India’s spy agencies to write the book.

The book, penned in a casual dialogue format between the two ex-spy chiefs moderated by Indian journalist Aditya Sinha, reveals some startling pieces of information about Kashmir, India and Pakistan’s tense relations, spies and clandestine agencies, politics and heads of states, to doctrines, Afghanistan, Russia, the US, and bin Laden.