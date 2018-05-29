Pak team greeted on winning Lord’s Test

LAHORE: Secretary Sports Punjab Muhammad Aamir Jan has congratulated Pakistan cricket team on winning first Test match by a big margin of 9 wickets against hosts England at Lord’s.

In his congratulatory message on Monday, Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan appreciated Pakistan cricketers’ excellent teamwork in the series opener. He lauded the performance of pacer Abbas, who claimed eight wickets in this morale-boosting victory. He also admired the contribution of speedster Muhammad Amir, Azhar Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan and Hasan Ali in this historic triumph. Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan also praised the captaincy of Sarfraz Ahmed, who showed great command on a young cricket team. Secretary Sports Punjab Aamir Jan expressed his hope that Pakistan cricket team will continue its dominating performance in the next Test match against the same opponents.