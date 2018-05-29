Shami replaces Pandya in ICC World XI squad

DUBAI: India’s Mohammed Shami will replace Hardik Pandya in the ICC World XI squad set to take on Windies in the one-off T20I, it was confirmed on Monday.

Shami’s most recent T20I appearance came last year against West Indies. Pandya has picked up a viral illness while it has been decided to include Adil Rashid in the squad as well. Dinesh Karthik is the other Indian to be part of the squad while Rashid will join England’s limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan. The side includes veterans Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell McClenaghan and young guns Rashid Khan and Sandeep Lamichhane. Rashid brings the number of players the World XI can pick from up to 12, with four legspinners included - Rashid Khan and Shahid Afridi were among the 11 named earlier this month, to be captained by Eoin Morgan, while Sandeep Lamichhane was a replacement for Shakib Al Hasan. The match will be played on May 31 at Lord’s and all funds raised will be used to reconstruct the stadiums in the Caribbean damaged by hurricane Irma last year.

Squad: Eoin Morgan (capt), Shahid Afridi, Tamim Iqbal, Dinesh Karthik, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mitchell McClenaghan, Shoaib Malik, Thisara Perera, Luke Ronchi, Adil Rashid, Mohammed Shami.

Pandya and Shami both took part in the recently completed IPL, although fast bowler Shami only played four times for Delhi Daredevils. After signing a white-ball only contract for Yorkshire, Rashid has been in action in the Royal London Cup and is likely to play against Derbyshire on Wednesday before travelling down to London.