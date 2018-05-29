Lord’s victory gives new identity to Pak team: Zaheer

LAHORE: Former Pakistan Cricket captain and batting great Zaheer Abbas said on Monday that Pakistan cricket team’s memorable victory at Lord’s is a sign that the team is well on path on re-establishing its name as a talented and winning Test side.

“The young Pakistani team produced a wonderful display of skills and technique at historic Lord’s ground and produced an impressive result in the first test of two match series,” he told APP here.

“Playing on English conditions is not easy, especially when our team is playing most of its Test matches of the home series at UAE where the conditions are quite different from England,” said Zaheer, a former President of International Cricket Council.He said the superb performance of the Pak team has strengthened the claim that it (the teams) is in the process of making “a winning combination Test side”.

He praised the hard work and commitment of young bowlers Abbas, Aamir and Hassan Ali and said they underlined their talent with a rousing display of quality pace bowling and shattered the English batting line. “This win will be long remembered in cricket history and it has given new identity to Pakistan cricket team which comprises youthful players,” said the former batting icon.

Zaheer Abbas said test cricket is the most difficult format of cricket and is a test of skills and technique of payers and it helps is assessing players potential in the game.

“After playing a lot of T20 and one day international matches Pak team proved all pre-match ratings wrong that it is under strength or not capable of beating the English side “he said adding “Our bowlers added fire in our pace battery and our batsmen also played with responsibility which is also a good sign”.

Zaheer also known as a former batting run machine urged the Pak team members not feel complacent from the first test big win over English side and to show consistency in the next test match to win the series at English soil. “Beating England in its own backyard is never an easy task but the undying spirit and extra ordinary performance of our players made the impossible possible,” he asserted.

He congratulated the Pakistan cricket captain Sarfraz Ahmad for keeping the team united and motivated to achieve a difficult task with the help of collective efforts and sheer hard work.He said Pak batting order has new faces who will take time to adjust in the side and also pointed out that Faheem Asrhaf and Shadab Khan are blending as all rounders whose presence will be a big advantage for the team.

“In test cricket reliance on a bunch of players is not wise, test cricket is always about teams efforts and demands best of every player and in the given circumstances all the team members of team have the same will and commitment in their mind,” said Zaheer Abbas. He also praised the discipline of the Pak team.