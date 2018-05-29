Williamson backs Rashid for Test success

MUMBAI: New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has backed Afghan teenager Rashid Khan to transfer his explosive T20 form to Test cricket, labelling the 19-year-old leg spinner “the full package”.

Khan excelled with ball and bat as the Williamson-led Sunrisers Hyderabad finished runners-up in the Indian Premier League, losing to the Chennai Super Kings in Sunday’s final.His attention now turns to Afghanistan’s historic debut Test against India in Bangalore next month and Williamson believes Khan has what it takes to succeed in the five-day game.

“He’s a world-class player. We’ve seen that in this format,” Williamson told reporters after Hyderabad’s eight-wicket loss to Chennai at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.“It’s great that he’s going to be playing some Test cricket and I think (it) is a challenge for anyone, but an enjoyable challenge because he is right up there with the top spinners in the game,” Williamson added.

Khan has become one of cricket’s hottest properties over the past year and is currently ranked the world’s top bowler in T20 internationals.In March the teen sensation became the fastest bowler to reach 100 one-day international wickets.Hyderabad paid $1.32 million for him at the IPL 11 auction in January. Khan justified the hefty price tag by going on to grab 21 wickets in 17 matches.