Maclaren called up to Aussie World Cup squad

SYDNEY: In-form striker Jamie Maclaren has joined Australia’s World Cup training camp in Turkey as injury cover after being a surprise omission from the squad, Football Federation Australia said Monday.

The Germany-based player was selected in coach Bert van Marwijk’s 32-player preliminary squad before being axed when it was reduced to 26, despite scoring plenty of goals during a loan spell with Scotland’s Hibernian this year.

He joins the squad in Antalya amid injury doubts over forward Tomi Juric. Dutchman van Marwijk said he will use this week to assess Maclaren’s form ahead of naming his final 23-man squad by June 4.

“Tomi Juric has had a knee issue over the last three weeks which is being monitored by our medical team,” said van Marwijk. “We hope that Tomi will be able to train and play this week, but his recovery might also take longer.” “That is why we have decided to bring in Jamie Maclaren now so that he also has a fair chance to display his qualities before the final squad must be announced,” he added. The Socceroos play a friendly against the Czech Republic in St. Polten, Austria on Friday. They also face Hungary in a warm-up match in Budapest on June 9 before heading to Russia.

Carvajal still hoping to play at World Cup: Spain defender Dani Carvajal is still in contention to play at the World Cup, despite injuring his hamstring playing for Real Madrid against Liverpool on Saturday.

A tearful Carvajal had to be substituted during the Champions League final in Kiev, prompting fears the right-back would miss this summer’s tournament, which starts in less than three weeks’ time.

However, after undergoing medical tests with Real, a statement released by the national team on Monday indicated the 26-year-old will remain with the squad.“Carvajal this morning underwent medical tests with his club, with the doctors of the Spanish national team present,” the statement read.

“The tests showed an injury in the hamstring of the right thigh. He will begin the recovery process of this injury with the medical group of the national team, who will stay in close contact with his club.”