Tue May 29, 2018
Sports

AFP
May 29, 2018

Kolisi to be first black SA Test captain

JOHANNESBURG: Siya Kolisi will become the first black Test captain of South Africa when he leads them in a three-Test series against England in June, coach Johan ‘Rassie’ Erasmus announced Monday.The 26-year-old flanker, who skippers Super Rugby team Western Stormers and has played 28 Tests, replaces the injured Warren Whiteley.In 2006, Chiliboy Ralepelle became the first black to skipper the South African national team, against a World XV in England, but the match did not have Test status.Pieter-Steph du Toit will lead South Africa in a one-off Test against Wales in Washington this Saturday before the England series.

