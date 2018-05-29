Fans enjoy IPL final at Lord’s after Pak-England Test finishes early

LONDON: Pakistan sealed a comfortable nine-wicket win over England well before lunch on the fourth day of the Lord’s Test on Sunday, writes foreign media.

That meant the Sunday crowd that had turned up at the ground didn’t have much to do for the rest of the day. So the Lord’s officials decided to give the fans some cricket action to enjoy – the IPL final. The final between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad was to kick off in Mumbai a couple of hours after the match at Lord’s ended. The ground in London was converted into an IPL fan park, so to speak. In India, the BCCI has set up ‘fan parks’ across the country where fans can watch the action live in giant screens at designated venues. Quite a few cricket fans stayed back to watch the action unfold in Mumbai.