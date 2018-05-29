Pakistan fined for slow over-rate: Sarfraz proud of new-look Pak side

LONDON: Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed said he felt both surprised and proud after his inexperienced side outplayed England during a dominant nine-wicket win in the first Test at Lord’s.

Victory, completed before lunch on the fourth day, put Pakistan 1-0 up in a two-match series ahead of the second Test at Headingley that starts on Friday. Pakistan’s batsmen and bowlers applied themselves to the demands of playing an early season Test in English conditions far more effectively than the home side. They caught better too, with England dropping several chances. Man-of-the-match Mohammad Abbas led Pakistan’s attack with an overall return of eight for 64, while four Pakistan batsmen hit fifties in a competitive first-innings 363. Wicket-keeper Sarfraz led from the front in the field, holding an excellent diving catch to dismiss Dawid Malan on Saturday. It was one example of the team’s much sharper performance after their shoddy display during this month’s five-wicket win over Test debutants Ireland in Dublin, with Sarfraz saying it was a “credit” to the work of Pakistan fielding coach Steve Rixon, the former Australia wicket-keeper. “Ireland gave us a tough time and that helped us prepare for this Test,” Sarfraz added. “We thought that even if we lose we should learn.”

As for Pakistan’s batting, Sarfraz said: “The ball was moving, so no credit is enough for the batsmen.”Meanwhile the modest Sarfraz, who led Pakistan to a brilliant victory over arch-rivals India in last year’s Champions Trophy one-day final across London at The Oval, played down his captaincy skills. Sarfraz instead praised coach Mickey Arthur, who took charge two years ago and promptly guided Pakistan to a 2-2 draw in a four-Test series in England, for “taking the players along with him” — something he had also tried to do as skipper.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have been fined for a slow over-rate in their first Test win over England at Lord’s. Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed has been fined 60 per cent of his match fee, with the rest of the players fined 30 per cent. If Pakistan commit another offence inside 12 months with Sarfraz as captain, he will be suspended. In announcing the sanctions, the International Cricket Council said Sarfraz had pleaded guilty and as such avoided a formal hearing. Pakistan won by nine wickets on Sunday to take the lead in the two-Test series.