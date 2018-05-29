KP witnesses 300pc increase in sports funds: Junaid

ISLAMABAD: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) has invested a record amount of Rs 10.6 billion on sports promotion during the last five years, recording an overall increase of Rs 300 percent during the period, claimed Director General KP Sports Board Junaid Khan in an exclusive talk with The News.

KP province according to KP Sports Board DG is the only province in the country that has initiated a sports policy in the province aiming at broadening the base of sports infrastructure and brining the sports facilities closer to general masses. “This Sports Policy is not only a verbal one but has achieved its practical objectives in very short span of time. Our basic objective was to spread sports infrastructure to tehsil and district level.” “In the 25 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, approximately 70 tehsil grounds have been approved amongst which more than 50 tehsil grounds have already been established and are functional. Out of 30 school grounds approved for upgradation, more than 22 school grounds have been successfully completed while the remaining eight are due for completion on June 30, 2018,” Junaid Khan said.

The KP Sports Board DG said that state of the art sports complexes have been successfully established at Hayatabad Sports Complex, Abdul Wali Khan Sports Complex Charsadda, Swabi Sports Complex, while upgradation of Kohat Sports Complex, Mardan Sports Complex is under way.

“Swat Sports Complex has been approved and new complexes at Tank, Haripur, Abbottabad have been included in the ADP 2018.Three athletics tracks costing Rs. 360 million have been approved for DI Khan, Bannu and Kohat Sports Complexes.”

Besides that Junaid Khan said that efforts were on to spread maximum facilities to hockey players. “Mardan and Bannu hockey turfs have been successfully established. Four new hockey turfs have been approved for DI Khan, Kohat, Charsadda and Islamia College Peshawar while resurfacing of existing Abbottabad Turf, Swat Turf and Peshawar Turf have been approved under the Federal PSDP project.”

Junaid Khan admitted that cricket has been one of the most popular sports in the province. “Efforts are on to improve overall cricketing structure in the province. As you know sports have been a provincial subject following 18th amendment, our effort has been to develop infrastructure for all sports including cricket.

‘‘A state of the art Cricket Sports Complex has been approved at Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium at a cost of Rs. 1380 million with an objective to completely overhaul the international venue.” Junaid Khan said that more than 30 sports facilities in the province are under process of rehabilitation and upgradation.

The KP Government has also established nine synthetic tennis courts in Peshawar with an objective to further nourish the tennis talent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which is currently grabbing all national titles. “The famous ladies club at University Town Peshawar has been comprehensively developed with an objective to provide sports playing facilities including two synthetic tennis courts, two squash courts, walking track, playing area for kids and exercise room.?. The swimming pools at Mardan Sports Complex and Peshawar Sports Complex have been comprehensively overhauled as per the international standards.” Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Khan said is the only province in Pakistan which has consecutively held three successful Provincial U-23 Games during the past three years. “More than 25 thousand players have participated in these games who have been provided with TA DA, tracksuits, shoes, prize money and sports goods. The winners of these games have been given education scholarship amounting to Rs. 250 million.”

The province also spent Rs 55 million on talent hunt programme and another Rs 200 million for establishment of sports academies. Junaid Khan said that all the deserving players had been given financial assistant through endowment fund.