Hazlewood ruled out of England ODI series

SYDNEY: Australia have been further weakened for next month’s one-day international series in England following the withdrawal of leading paceman Josh Hazlewood, Cricket Australia said Monday. Hazlewood, who was the most experienced fast bowler in the one-day squad after injuries to Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, has been replaced by uncapped Michael Neser. Hazlewood was ruled out of the touring party with back trouble. Neser was a key player in Queensland’s Sheffield Shield title earlier this year and has earned a reputation as a skilful swing bowler on the domestic scene. The right-armer has 41 List A wickets at 36.60 and was the Bulls’ leading wicket-taker in last summer’s domestic one-day Cup. Neser will link up with the squad, who were set to fly out late Monday, in England on Tuesday. Hazlewood shouldered a heavy workload across last southern season, playing in all five Ashes Tests and the four Tests against South Africa, as well as three of the five ODIs against England in January.

Of the specialist quicks in the one-day squad, only Kane Richardson (15 games) has played more than five ODIs. Andrew Tye (four ODIs) Jhye Richardson (one) and Billy Stanlake (two) are the other fast bowlers in the touring party.