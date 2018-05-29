Palestinian killed in Israel strike in north Gaza: ministry

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GAZA CITY: A Palestinian was killed in an Israeli strike in northern Gaza on Monday, the health ministry in the Hamas-run enclave said. Mohammed al-Rudeia, 25, was killed and another man wounded when Israeli forces struck northern Gaza, the ministry said. It did not say whether it was an air or artillery strike and the Israeli army said did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
