Rs 250-crore drone initiative to make Mumbai safer for women

The Maharashtra government is soon slated to launch a special drive to ensure that Mumbai becomes a safer city for women. The latest initiative is being executed at a whopping cost of Rs 250 crore and makes use of drone cameras. Whenever they are in any sort of trouble, they can press the panic button, which would activate a drone equipped with camera. The button will also alert the nearest police station. A drone will immediately fly to the spot of the incident and relay the happenings live to the police control room. This will help the police reach the spot of the crime at the earliest. The drones are connected with an advanced software, linked to a mobile application. Once a person installs the mobile app on her phone, she would get the panic button as part of the same. Once the button is pressed, a drone will be activated with the location and will move to the same immediately.