Tue May 29, 2018
World

MD
Monitoring Desk
May 29, 2018

Saudi Social Insurance body switches to Gregorian calendar starting June

RIYADH: The General Organization for Social Insurance (GOSI) has decided to follow the Gregorian calendar from June for the payment of pensions to retirees and to family members of those who have passed away. This decision comes in line with the government directives to unify paydays for all state employees according to the Gregorian calendar. GOSI spokesperson Abdullah bin Mohammed Al-Abdul Jabbar said the organization will deposit pensions in the accounts of the beneficiaries and family members of the deceased retirees and compensate unemployed people at the beginning of each month starting June 2018. “The Organization is paying the insurance pensions to beneficiaries in advance according to the social insurance system,” he added. “After considering the beneficiaries’ material needs for the month of Ramazan and Eid Al-Fitr, the organization decided to start paying pensions starting the first of June. That way, the beneficiaries will receive pensions for the month of June just 17 days after receiving pensions for the month of Ramazan.” Al-Abdul Jabbar also said since June 1 falls on a Friday, the organization would start disbursing payments on May 31.

