I fear my girls will ask me meaning of the word rape, says Gautam Gambhir

NEW DELHI: I was introduced to the word ‘rape’ by the Hindi film Insaaf Ka Tarazu. It was released in 1980, a year before I was born. I can’t recall whether I saw it on Doordarshan or on a video tape. But I remember the film, the painful plight of the two rape victims, murder of the rapist and the shaming of our social system. As a young boy, who had women in his family, I was extremely satisfied by the murder of Ramesh, the character of the rapist played by actor Raj Babbar. I was 14 years old then. Today, brutal details of young children being raped are on the front pages of our newspapers. I am scared that my girls will soon ask me the meaning of the word rape. As a father of two girls – a four-year-old and a 11-month-old – I am both agitated and glad at the same time that these days, even kindergarten schools have to explain to kids the difference between ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch.’ Agitated for obvious reasons and glad because at least we’re trying to stem the rot rather than dodge the issue.