British jailed Gandhi, Nehru in same Indian prisons: PM Modi told Theresa May

NEW DELHI: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj revealed on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given a strong retort to his British counterpart Theresa May on Vijay Mallya’s extradition case.

“PM Modi told British Prime Minister that UK courts asking about the condition of Indian jails is not right, as these are the same prisons where they had jailed our leaders like Gandhi and Nehru,” she said while addressing the media on the completion of four years of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. PM Modi’s message to May was conveyed when the two leaders met in London in April 2018, during the meeting of Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) and had discussed Mallya`s extradition, wherein he had complained to the UK courts about the conditions of Indian jails. “We have sent out Mallya`s extradition request. One of the cases in the court is by the State Bank of India (SBI) consortium, which involves 12 banks. They have won the case and the money can now be recovered,” Swaraj added. Liquor baron Mallya is absconding and currently living in the United Kingdom.

His assets in India have been seized by the Indian authorities as he faces money laundering charges to the tune of more than Rs 9000 crores. Mallya was arrested by Scotland Yard on an extradition warrant in April 2017. Apart from this case, the High Court of London on February 12 had ordered Mallya to pay an estimated USD 90 million to a Singapore-based aircraft leasing company in claims. The case involves a number of aircraft leased by Mallya’s now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines from BOC Aviation in 2014.