11 FARC dissidents killed in operation

BOGOTA: Eleven dissidents of the disbanded FARC guerrilla group were killed in a Colombian military operation in the south of the country, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said Monday. The operation left “11 dead and two wounded, including a minor who had been recruited by force,” the minister told local media. The 13 were part of a group within FARC that refused to sign the 2016 peace agreement with the government of President Juan Manuel Santos.