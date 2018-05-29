11 FARC dissidents killed in operation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
BOGOTA: Eleven dissidents of the disbanded FARC guerrilla group were killed in a Colombian military operation in the south of the country, Defense Minister Luis Carlos Villegas said Monday. The operation left “11 dead and two wounded, including a minor who had been recruited by force,” the minister told local media. The 13 were part of a group within FARC that refused to sign the 2016 peace agreement with the government of President Juan Manuel Santos.
