Tue May 29, 2018
World

AFP
May 29, 2018

20 killed as militants hit Mali

BAMAKO: Around 20 people including civilians were killed in a suspected militants attack in northeastern Mali near the border with Niger, sources said. The deaths came after more than 100 people including many civilians, particularly from the Fulani and Tuareg communities, died in recent months as a result of attacks by rival armed groups in the region. A local official in the town of Talataye — where Saturday’s attack took place — said late Sunday that the assailants arrived in three vehicles and on a motorcycle. Khalil Toure, a teacher, added: “They opened fire on a group of people resting under a tree, killing five people on the spot and wounding two.” Jihadists have also ramped up their activities in central Mali in recent months, targeting domestic and foreign forces in violence once confined to the country’s north.

