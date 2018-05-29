Kenya arrests 17 officials amid graft investigation

NAIROBI: Kenyan authorities arrested the head of a government agency on Monday in a corruption investigation into the theft of nearly $100 million, a rare move to hold officials to account for graft in a nation where it is widespread. President Uhuru Kenyatta’s pledged to stamp out graft when he was first elected in 2013, but critics say he has been slow to pursue top officials. A government SUV brought Richard Ndubai, director general of the National Youth Service, and several unidentified people, to a police station in the Nairobi neighbourhood of Muthaiga at midday on Monday, a Reuters witness said. All those under arrest had their heads covered with hoods, the witness said. Reuters could not contact Ndubai, who is in custody, for comment, and was unable to immediately contact his lawyer. After more than a week of front-page stories in Kenyan newspapers and numerous hashtags on Twitter, the prosecutor’s office said on Twitter that prosecution would begin of all suspects named in a file by the police’s criminal investigations department.