Netanyahu says Iran can have no military presence in Syria

JERUSALEM: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday he will press German and French leaders next week to support his position that Iran should have no military presence in neighbouring Syria.

Netanyahu will travel to Germany and France for talks expected to focus on the US decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal — long sought by Israel — and the Iranian presence in Syria. He will meet French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the June 4-6 trip. Netanyahu said he may also meet British Prime Minister Theresa May. “We believe that there is absolutely no room for any Iranian military presence in any part of Syria,” Netanyahu told senior officials from his Likud party, according to a statement from his office. “These things, of course, reflect not only our position. I can safely say that they also reflect the views of others in the Middle East and beyond the Middle East. This will be the main focus of my discussions.”