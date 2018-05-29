PTI govt favoured Chitral’s bifurcation

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chitral chapter head Abdul Latif Chitrali said on Monday that his party-led provincial government was interested in bifurcating Chitral into two districts.

He criticised Pakistan People’s Party leader Saleem Khan for his statement against PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the PTI government had announced to divide Chitral into two districts and the provincial cabinet had approved the decision.

He said that after approval from the provincial cabinet, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was busy making arrangements for bifurcation of Chitral.

However, he said that the government was about to issue a notification, but the Election Commission of Pakistan banned taking any such step due to delimitation of constituencies in the country.