Opposition says FPCCI losing identity

PESHAWAR: The opposition group of the Federation of Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI), Businessmen Panel (BMP) on Monday alleged that the chamber was losing its identity in the public sector as well as in international bodies due to lack of business plan.

The BMP Vice-Chairman Sheikh Aslam, chairman, Khyber Pakistan (KP), Adnan Jalil, and secretary general (Punjab) Mian M Usman Zulfiqar in a joint statement said that for the last almost four years, the FPCCI had been converted into public relations company.

They said it was least interested in playing its viable role for the formulation of policies through the government. That’s why we don’t see the federation anywhere which is a matter of grave concern for the business community of this country, they added.

“The leaders of the Businessmen Panel said since the start of 2018, the FPCCI closed its Quetta Regional Office. Similarly the Regional Office of Peshawar is facing acute shortage of staff and even no alternative to the electricity in time of loadshedding. The Vice-President, FPCCI, KP, doesn’t even bother to come to its Regional Office Peshawar so how he can solve the problems of KP traders and industrialists.

“Similarly, FPCCI has no liaison with the newly established KP industrial estates which shows non seriousness of the body, said the statement.