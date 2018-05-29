6,497 search & strike operations conducted so far

PESHAWAR: As many as 46,110 suspects were arrested in 6,497 search and strike operations all over the province during the current year.

An official of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police said on Monday search and strike operations were carried out all over the province to counter threats and sabotage activities.

He said 6,497 operations were carried out all over the KP during the five months of the year.

A huge ammunition, explosives and drugs were recovered and a number of proclaimed offenders and criminals held, said the official.

“As many as 8,610 weapons and 1,83, 636 rounds were recovered during the operations. Besides, 46,110 suspects were rounded up,” Director, Public Relations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police, Waqar Ahmad, said.

The official added that 1,95, 927 houses were searched during these operations. As many as 69,622 suspects were also arrested during snap checking.

He said the security of 1,74,941 schools was also inspected and 66,083 were directed to further upgrade security.

The official said over 72,000 houses were checked in Peshawar alone during the current year while 35,025 houses were searched in Mardan region, 11,904 in Kohat, 7,390 in Bannu, 21,086 in Dera Ismail Khan, 16,890 in Malakand and 30,807 houses were checked in Hazara region.

“Upto 1,720 FIRs [first information reports] were lodged at Peshawar for violation of the Tenant Act. A total of 2,084 cases were registered in Mardan, 259 in Kohat, 71 in Bannu, 237 in Dera Ismail Khan, 1,677 in Malakand and 527 cases were lodged in Hazara regions,” said Waqar Ahmad.

Besides, he added, security of cinemas as well as bus stands was also checked and upgraded to avoid any untoward incident.

The official said the law and order situation in the province had improved during the current year due to effective measures taken by police and army.