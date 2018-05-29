Hazara University budget approved

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Iqbal Zafar Jhagra on Monday presided over the 13th Senate meeting of Hazara University at Governors House Peshawar.

The participants of the meeting approved the revised annual budget of the university for fiscal year 2017-18 as well the estimated budget 2018-19, said an official handout.

The meeting was also attended by Principal Secretary to Governor Munir Azam, Vice-Chancellor of the University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idrees, additional secretary finance, additional secretary higher education and other members of the senate.

The governor was briefed about the salient features of the budget and working of the university. The senate reviewed the budget in detail and principally approved the document.

Addressing the meeting, the governor said that universities should focus on the provision of quality education based on research, as it was the need of the hour to play a pivotal role in the development of the country.