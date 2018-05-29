‘Edibles at concessional rate in Sasta bazaar’

Islamabad : Mayor of Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz Monday said that edible items were not only being provided in large quantity but their availability at concessional rates was also being ensured so that residents of the Federal Capital could get maximum benefit from this facility during the month of Ramadan.

He expressed these views while visiting a ‘Sasta Bazaar’, established by Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) at Sector G-7. On this occasion, Chairmen of different Union Councils including Naeem Ali Gujar, Sradar Mehtab Ahmed Khan, Raja Waheed-ul-Hassan, Chaudhry Allahditta, Chaudhry Munir Ashraf and Syed Zaheer Shah and other local elected representatives, senior officers of the CDA and MCI were also present.