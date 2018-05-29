Tue May 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Heatwave to persist

LAHORE: Another hot day was witnessed in the provincial capital on Monday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Met officials said continental air is prevailing over most parts of the country. They predicted mainly hot and dry weather in most parts, while very hot in Sindh, south/central Punjab, DI Khan, Sibbi, Makran divisions. Met officials predicted rain-thunderstorm with gusty winds/dust-storm at a few places in Malakand, Hazara, Rawalpindi divisions, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

No rainfall was reported in any part of the country. Monday’s highest maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 50°C while it was 49°C at Dadu, Jaccobabad, Moenjodaro, Sukkur and Padidan. In Lahore maximum temperature was 40°C, minimum was 27.8°C and humidity level was 22 per cent.

