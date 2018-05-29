Cabinet likely to regularise daily wages teachers

Islamabad: If things go as planned, the outgoing federal cabinet will give the long-awaited green light to the regularisation of the daily-wage teachers of Islamabad’s government schools and colleges.

Besides other matters, the cabinet will also take up the Capital Administration and Development Division’s (CADD) summary to regularise the services of 1,329 daily-wage and contractual employees of Islamabad’s educational institutions just two days before the current government completes five-year term in office.

Among them, 628 work in BPS-1 to BPS-15 and the rest in BPS-16 and above. The CADD oversees Islamabad’s government schools and colleges through the Federal Directorate of Education.

Fearing adverse impact on his campaign for imminent elections in case of further delay on the matter, CADD minister Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, whose National Assembly constituency, the rural Islamabad, is inhabited by many daily wagers, claims that the prime minister has promised approval to the summary on the daily wagers’ regularisation shortly after it is put up to him.

Earlier this week, he got CADD secretary Azhar Ali Chaudhry and additional secretary Jamal Yousaf transferred for persistently defying his directions to forward summary on the temps’ regularisation to the cabinet for formal approval.

Employed by the FDE eight years ago, these temps have met the relevant government representatives, officials, lawmakers and minister, boycotted classes and even examination duty in the last many months to claim permanent job, but to no avail. Also driven from pillar to post to get salary, they demand posting to the vacant positions in schools and colleges and creation of new posts for the rest.