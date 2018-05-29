Business plan competition held

Rawalpindi: Office of Research Innovation & Commercialisation (ORIC) at Fatima Jinnah Women University Organised ‘Social Entrepreneurship Competition’ in collaboration with the Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at the Ministry of Planning Development & Reform here on Monday.

Focusing on social impact 10 student teams participated in this in-house business plan competition for Planning Commission start-up seed fund. Two high impact social entrepreneurship ideas were selected by the jury that consists of representatives from Planning Commission, Pakistan Innovation Foundation and the Epiphany.

Nisar Ahmed Project Director, Centre for Social Entrepreneurship at Ministry of Planning Development & Reform said that the project aimed at enhancing people’s business acumen for solving their social problems. It aims to encourage entrepreneurship in the country and provide the support and guidance that is needed to develop the skill- set of the entrepreneurs.

While meeting with the Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Samina Amin Qadir Member Planning Commission Dr. Asma Hyder highlighted key initiatives by the Ministry and said that this start up seed fund aims to encourage young students start impact businesses that solve existing social problems. Hoping that such activities will serve as special purpose vehicle for instilling innovation and jump start-up social entrepreneurship in the country. Later, Vice Chancellor presented souvenirs to the guests