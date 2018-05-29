Tue May 29, 2018
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 29, 2018

Property reclaimed

LAHORE: An expatriate Pakistani got back possession of his property worth Rs4 million, as a result of the efforts of Overseas Pakistanis Commission (OPC), Punjab. OPC Vice-Chairperson Senator, Shaheen Khalid Butt and Commissioner Afzaal Bhatti while giving details in this regard told that Aslam Pervaiz, settled in Saudi Arabia, lodged a complaint that his cousins had captured his three-Marla house and five-Marla compound situated in village 255, Burewala, District Vehari. Shaheen Khalid Butt and Afzaal Bhatti told that this complaint was referred to District Overseas Pakistanis Committee (DOPC), Vehari and with the help of members of DOPC, the house and compound was got vacated and handed over to its owner.

