Teachers’ association welcomes new HEC chairman

Islamabad: The All Pakistan Universities Academic Staff Association, Inter-University Consortium, Working Group on Higher Education Reforms, academic and civil society circles on Monday appreciated the appointment of Dr Tariq Banuri as the fourth chairman of the Higher Education Commission and assured him of their support and cooperation for higher education reforms.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Monday named University of Utah professor Dr Banuri the HEC chief from among the three others recommended by the select committee. The office had fallen vacant on April 15 after Dr Mukhtar Ahmad completed four-year term.

In a statement issued here, National Coordinator Inter-University Consortium and Working Group on Higher Education Reforms Murtaza Noor FAPUASA Central President Dr Kaleemullah and Islamabad Chapter President Dr Shehzad Ashraf, President Balochistan chapter Dr Fareed Achakazi and Youth Council of Pakistan president Syed Waqar Ali appreciated Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi for ensuring merit-based appointment of new Higher Education Commission chief.

They also lauded the efforts of the search committee for making transparent decision. They hoped that the new Higher Education Commission chief would focus on the resolution of the problems of Pakistani universities, especially of faculty, and would ensure harmony and better relationship with provincial governments and provincialHigher Education Commission's in line with the spirit of 18th Constitutional Amendment.

They said the search committee after following rigorous selection process, recommended panel comprising of the distinguished scholars including Prof Dr Muhammad Mukhtar (former VC Islamia University Bahawalpur), Prof Dr Tariq Banuri, Prof Dr Iqbal Chaudhry, Prof Dr Anwarul Hassan Gilani and is a true representation of merit.

The FAPUASA monitored whole process and appreciates the committee for choosing four Names on merit, whole nation in general and entire teaching fraternity in particular is indebted for the tireless efforts made for the merit based selection process.