Students protest against principal

LAHORE: Dozens of students from University of Education’s Bank Road Campus staging a demonstration on Monday strongly protested against the campus principal for her alleged derogatory attitude with them. Carrying placards, the female students chanted slogans also blocked the main road near the MAO College, for quite some time.

The students alleged that the principal of the campus, also a female, had allegedly made derogatory remarks about some students which they could not tolerate at any cost.

However, a university official said the students were being instigated by some faculty members who the principal tried to bring under the university’s discipline. When contacted, University of Education Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Rauf-i-Azam said initial probe revealed that some faculty members were behind the students and were instigating them. He, however, added “We are up to it and will resolve the issue soon.”