Asfand shines in Sparco Paints victory

KARACHI: Asfand Mehran spun Sparco Paints to a four-wicket victory over Emerging Cricketers Academy in their Group B encounter of Karachi Gymkhana Ramadan Festival Twenty20 here at the KG Cricket Ground on Monday.

Left-arm spinner Asfand, adjudged Man of the Match, grabbed three wickets for only 18 runs as Emerging Academy, batting first after winning the toss, were restricted to 101 for eight in the allotted 20 overs despite the efforts of Umair Yousuf (28 off 31 balls) and Muhammad Mohsin (21 off 17 balls).

Sparco Paints made heavy weather of the modest target of 102 in 20 overs as they struggled against leg-spinner Muhammad Mohsin (3-20) and medium-pacer Ali Khan (2-25).

Opener Rao Khayyam struck five sixes and two fours in his brilliant 44 off 36 balls, which enabled them to maintain a healthy run rate despite losing wickets at regular intervals. They were eventually taken over the line by Kamran Afzal, who made unbeaten 24 off 19 balls with the winning runs coming with 11 deliveries to spare.